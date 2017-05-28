Teen shot by family member in Cheraw, 61-year-old facing attempted murder charges

A 61-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in connection to shooting a teen in his family Saturday, police said.

According to Cheraw Police Department, Andrew Chavis shot a 15-year-old in his family after a argument. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of West Green Street.

Police said Chavis pulled out his 22 magnum pistol and fired one shot which struck the teen in the chest.

Officers did not say what time the shooting occurred.

The teen was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital, Cheraw Police said. The extent of the teen's injuries have not been released.

Chavis was also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.