Lightning strike causes Lake Norman house fire, no one injured

No one was injured when a lighting strike hit a home and caused a fire in Lake Norman Sunday.

The fire occurred around 2:45 a.m. at a home on Milford Circle in Mooresville, firefighters said.

Firefighters said the homeowner reported the smoke detectors going off and the family then evacuated the home.

Crews said the family had to find another place to stay Sunday morning. It is unclear whether the family was displaced from the home.

No other information has been released.

