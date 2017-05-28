Lightning strike causes Lake Norman house fire, no one injured

A study published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that drugs made from a marijuana compound can reduce seizures in kids who have severe epilepsy.More >>
According to Cheraw Police Department, Andrew Chavis shot a 15-year-old in his family after a argument. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of West Green Street.More >>
The fire occurred around 2:45 a.m. at a home on Milford Circle, firefighters said.More >>
Salisbury police have issued murder warrants for a man wanted in connection with an overnight homicide.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred around 11:34 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 5300 block of Docia Crossing Road.More >>
