Water heater causes Charlotte house fire, leaves $40K in damages

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

An accidental house fire caused nearly $40,000 in damages in west Charlotte Saturday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at a home in the 6200 block of Elmwood Circle. 

Upon arrival, crews said smoke was visible. 

Firefighters said the fire was under control in 15 minutes. 22 firefighters responded to the incident, the Charlotte Fire Department tweeted. 

Crews said that a pilot light from a water heater ignited fumes from a gas can which started the fire. 

No one was injured in the fire. 

