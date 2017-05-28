Accidental barn fire leaves $68K in damages

A lawn mower parked close to a trash can caused a barn fire in southeast Charlotte Saturday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the fire started in a barn in the 1300 block of Sardis Road North around 6:49 p.m.

Firefighters said all the animals inside the barn were removed safely.

Structure Fire; 1300 block of Sardis Rd North; single story barn; fully involved; all animals removed to safety; Station 29 area; JGilmore — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 27, 2017

No one was injured in the fire.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted that the fire caused $68,000 in damages.

Update Structure Fire; 1300 Sardis Rd North; accidental/ lawn mower parked to close to trash can; loss $68k; — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 28, 2017

PREVIOUS: No animals injured when barn catches fire in Charlotte

The fire was under control in 10 minutes, crews said. Charlotte Fire said 23 firefighters responded to the incident.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.