Accidental barn fire leaves $68K in damages

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A lawn mower parked close to a trash can caused a barn fire in southeast Charlotte Saturday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. 

The Charlotte Fire Department said the fire started in a barn in the 1300 block of Sardis Road North around 6:49 p.m.

Firefighters said all the animals inside the barn were removed safely.

No one was injured in the fire. 

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted that the fire caused $68,000 in damages. 

The fire was under control in 10 minutes, crews said. Charlotte Fire said 23 firefighters responded to the incident. 

