First Alert Day issued for Sunday, severe thunderstorms possible

Strong to severe thunderstorms rolled across the WBTV viewing area Saturday night. Many of them brought heavy rain, gusty winds and even hail.

As we move into Sunday, the threat for storms will be back in place. In fact, there is a better chance for thunderstorms during the daytime hours (as opposed to at night like on Saturday) and some of them could be severe.

Convection that has been firing to the west will continue to move our way. While we don't expect widespread storms and everyone to see one, any that develop do have the potential to produce damage.

The storms will move into an unstable atmosphere, which means not only are hail and gusty winds possible – an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

While a shower is possible at any time, especially Sunday morning, the best chance for severe weather looks to be in the afternoon/ evening time frame.

Storms could potentially impact the Coca Cold 600 and any other outdoor plans you may have for this Memorial Day weekend. If you’re heading out for some Sunday afternoon or evening fun, just make sure you have a way to get weather information.

If you're heading out for some Sunday afternoon or evening fun, just make sure you have a way to get weather information.

We will be watching it through the day and will keep you posted on the latest.

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

