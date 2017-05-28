Kannapolis Memorial Day parade set for Monday

The Kannapolis Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will be held in Veterans Park on Monday, May 29th. The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. and travels down Main Street in Kannapolis from the North Carolina Research Campus parking deck to Veterans Park.

At the conclusion of the parade a ceremony honoring all Post Vietnam Veterans will be held. Guest speakers are Josh White and Kendrick Carroll

Everyone is asked to bring lawn chairs and American flags to wave during the parade and ceremony.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Beaver-Pittman American Legion Post 115 at 615 South Main Street will host a reception for veterans and their immediate families.

For more information contact Jimmy Wilson, Ceremony Organizing Chairman for the American Legion at 704-794-3417.

