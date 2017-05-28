NC DOT suspends road projects through long weekend

The N.C. Department of Transportation will suspend most road construction activities on major routes across the state to help make travel easier.

That will likely come as welcome news to drivers on I-85 in Rowan and Cabarrus Counties.

"When traveling this Memorial Day weekend, it is essential to remember your most important job — to be a safe driver," DOT says.

Transportation officials encourage motorists to focus on the road and avoid distractions when driving.

Below are some tips to help you safely navigate to the mountains, the coast, or a destination in between:

• Get a head start by leaving early and travel when traffic is lightest.

• Stay alert. You may encounter narrower lanes and traffic shifts in work zones.

• Be patient and obey the speed limit.

• Don’t drive drowsy. Take a break and enjoy one of more than 60 rest areas in North Carolina.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.