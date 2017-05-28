Salisbury police seeking suspect in overnight homicide

Salisbury police have issued murder warrants for a man wanted in connection with an overnight homicide.

On Saturday night at 11:12 pm, Salisbury police were called to apartments on North Ellis Street in reference to shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found Timothy Lee Grady, 34, of Greensboro, deceased at the scene.

Grady had been shot, according to police.

Salisbury Police detectives with the assistance of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation.

Several hours later police determined Frankie Eugene Cox, Jr., 30, to be the suspect in the case.

Police have obtained a murder warrant for Cox Jr. in the shooting death of Timothy Grady.

Both subjects knew each other, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frankie Cox Jr. is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.