Salisbury police seeking suspect in overnight homicide

Strong to severe thunderstorms rolled across the WBTV viewing area Saturday night. Many of them brought heavy rain, gusty winds and even hail.More >>
Strong to severe thunderstorms rolled across the WBTV viewing area Saturday night. Many of them brought heavy rain, gusty winds and even hail.More >>
The Kannapolis Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will be held in Veterans Park on Monday, May 29th.More >>
The Kannapolis Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will be held in Veterans Park on Monday, May 29th.More >>
Salisbury police have issued murder warrants for a man wanted in connection with an overnight homicide.More >>
Salisbury police have issued murder warrants for a man wanted in connection with an overnight homicide.More >>
The N.C. Department of Transportation will suspend most road construction activities on major routes across the state to help make travel easier.More >>
The N.C. Department of Transportation will suspend most road construction activities on major routes across the state to help make travel easier.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, they received a call shortly after 10:30 p.m. regarding a possible homicide at the Presley Apartments on East Stonewall Street.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, they received a call shortly after 10:30 p.m. regarding a possible homicide at the Presley Apartments on East Stonewall Street.More >>