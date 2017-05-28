Police: Man charged, wanted in Salisbury homicide

Murder warrants have been issued for a man wanted in connection with an overnight homicide in Salisbury, police said.

According to Salisbury Police, they were called around 11:12 p.m. to apartments on North Ellis Street in reference to shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found Timothy Lee Grady, 34, of Greensboro, dead at the scene, police said.

Officers said Grady had been shot.

Detectives with the Salisbury Police Department and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began a homicide investigation. Several hours later, police determined Frankie Eugene Cox, Jr., 30, to be the suspect in the case.

Police have obtained a murder warrant for Cox Jr. in the shooting death of Grady.

Both subjects knew each other, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cox Jr. is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/.

