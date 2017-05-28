Victim identified in homicide in Charlotte shopping center parking lot

A man who was shot and killed in a north Charlotte parking lot Saturday has been identified, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred around 11:34 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 5300 block of Docia Crossing Road.

Upon arrival, officers said they found 22-year-old Anderson David Biggers lying in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced Biggers dead in the parking lot, police said. According to WBTV crews on scene, the shooting appeared to have happened in front of a Bi-Lo.

Police believe Biggers and the shooter knew each other and arranged to meet at the location where the shooting happened.

Officers have not said whether anyone was arrested in the shooting.

A spokesperson with Bi-Lo released this statement Sunday in regards to the shooting:

"We are taking this matter very seriously because the safety of our customers and associates is our highest priority. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement on this active investigation and we thank the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for their quick response."

If you have information regarding this shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.