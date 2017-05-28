Victim identified in homicide in Charlotte shopping center parking lot

In only its second outing in the famed Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, the Kannapolis based Haas Formula One race team had both cars to earn points by finishing in the top 10.More >>
In only its second outing in the famed Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, the Kannapolis based Haas Formula One race team had both cars to earn points by finishing in the top 10.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred around 11:34 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 5300 block of Docia Crossing Road.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred around 11:34 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 5300 block of Docia Crossing Road.More >>
Salisbury police have issued murder warrants for a man wanted in connection with an overnight homicide.More >>
Salisbury police have issued murder warrants for a man wanted in connection with an overnight homicide.More >>
A study published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that drugs made from a marijuana compound can reduce seizures in kids who have severe epilepsy.More >>
A study published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that drugs made from a marijuana compound can reduce seizures in kids who have severe epilepsy.More >>
According to Cheraw Police Department, Andrew Chavis shot a 15-year-old in his family after a argument. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of West Green Street.More >>
According to Cheraw Police Department, Andrew Chavis shot a 15-year-old in his family after a argument. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of West Green Street.More >>