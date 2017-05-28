One shot, killed in parking lot of Charlotte shopping center

One person was killed in a shooting in a north Charlotte parking lot Saturday, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred around 11:34 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 5300 block of Docia Crossing Road.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man lying in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced the victim dead in the parking lot, police said. According to WBTV crews on scene, it appeared the shooting happened in front of a Bi-Lo.

Police believe that the victim and shooter knew each other and arranged to meet at the location where the shooting happened.

No names have been released.

Officers have not said whether anyone was arrested in the shooting.

If you have information regarding this shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.