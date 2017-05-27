No injuries reported in west Charlotte house fire - | WBTV Charlotte

No injuries reported in west Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No one was injured in a house fire in west Charlotte Saturday. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at a home in the 6200 block of Elmwood Circle. 

Upon arrival, crews said smoke was visible. 

Firefighters said the fire was under control in 15 minutes. 22 firefighters responded to the incident, the Charlotte Fire Department tweeted. 

Crews have not said what started the fire. 

No other information has been released. 

