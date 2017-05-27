No injuries reported in west Charlotte house fire

No one was injured in a house fire in west Charlotte Saturday.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at a home in the 6200 block of Elmwood Circle.

Upon arrival, crews said smoke was visible.

Firefighters said the fire was under control in 15 minutes. 22 firefighters responded to the incident, the Charlotte Fire Department tweeted.

Structure Fire; 6229 Elmwood Circle; 22FF controlled incident in 15mins; no injuries reported; under investigation — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 28, 2017

Crews have not said what started the fire.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.