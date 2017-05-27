No animals injured when barn catches fire in Charlotte

No one was injured when a barn caught fire in southeast Charlotte Saturday.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire started in a barn in the 1300 block of Sardis Road North around 6:49 p.m.

Firefighters said all the animals inside the barn were removed safely and none were injured.

Structure Fire; 1300 block of Sardis Rd North; single story barn; fully involved; all animals removed to safety; Station 29 area; JGilmore — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 27, 2017

The fire was under control in 10 minutes, crews said. Charlotte Fire said 23 firefighters responded to the incident.

Crews have not said what started the fire.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.