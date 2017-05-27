Crowds amble around Speed Street in uptown

On a warm Saturday, people descended on uptown Charlotte for the annual Speed Street activities.

Officially known as Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola, the three-day event offered plenty of racing-related themes — from race cars to drivers signing autographs — as well as food, music and activities for kids.

PREVIOUS: Speed Street revving up in uptown Charlotte

Saturday was the final day of the event, timed to coincide with Saturday night’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.