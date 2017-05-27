Crowds amble around Speed Street in uptown - | WBTV Charlotte

Crowds amble around Speed Street in uptown

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
(David Whisenant/WBTV) (David Whisenant/WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (Adam Bell/The Charlotte Observer) -

On a warm Saturday, people descended on uptown Charlotte for the annual Speed Street activities.

Officially known as Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola, the three-day event offered plenty of racing-related themes — from race cars to drivers signing autographs — as well as food, music and activities for kids.

Saturday was the final day of the event, timed to coincide with Saturday night’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

