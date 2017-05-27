One killed in serious wreck in Mint Hill

One person was killed in a wreck in Mint Hill Saturday, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Albemarle Road near Parkton Road. MEDIC said one person was pronounced dead.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the west lanes at Parkton Road closed around 3:22 p.m. The lanes are expected to reopen around 6:22 p.m., the NCDOT said.

No other information has been released.

