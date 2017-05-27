Driver killed when car rolls down embankment in Mint Hill crash

One person was killed in a wreck in Mint Hill Saturday, officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the crash occurred around 2:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Albemarle Road near Parkton Road.

Police said 56-year-old Carl Kenneth Stone was driving a 1990 Nissan 300ZX and heading east on Albemarle Road. Stone entered a curve in the road near the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue when he then ran off the road, overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle, police said.

Stone's Nissan then slid off the road into a grass median and struck a guardrail, CMPD said. Police said Stone's vehicle then rolled down a concrete embankment between the bridges of the inbound and outbound lanes.

CMPD said Stone was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected in the wreck.

MEDIC said Stone was pronounced dead on the scene.

Stone was speeding above the posted speed limit of 45 mph, officers said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes at Parkton Road were closed around 3:22 p.m. for nearly two hours. The lanes reopened around 5:14 p.m., the NCDOT said.

