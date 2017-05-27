Here’s why this Indiana man hauled his tiny house to Charlotte Motor Speedway

Brandon Adomatis has drawn quite the crowd since driving his one-ton Chevy truck into Charlotte Motor Speedway for the May races.

The truck, after all, hauled a 235-square-foot camouflage “tiny house” where Adomatis and brother-in-law Jim Rock are living for the weekend.

The two came from Noblesville, Ind., the truck and home sturdy enough for them to drive the speed limit the entire 580 miles.

They parked the house halfway down the main entrance of zMAX Dragway and right beside the main camping office.

Adomatis, 52, has attended the May races for about 15 years. Until he decided to haul his tiny house this year, he and his wife , Lisa, always stayed at her sister’s house in Matthews.

Adomatis has built custom homes for 32 years. He started building tiny homes 1 1/2 years ago, through his company, BoAD Micro Villas.

His Huntsman Edition tiny house serves as a hunting cabin, or “micro lodge.” Its all-cedar exterior and its caulking throughout make the home strong enough to last 40 years, he said.

The home includes quartz kitchen area counter tops and a Corian surround shower stall with a custom Corian shower pan. A marine gas heater and 27-gallon water tank afford “off-the-grid” living, Adomatis told the Observer on Friday.

You climb a knotty tree trunk with a peg ladder to the main sleeping loft 7 feet above the main area of the home.

An all-terrain vehicle can be hauled from the back end of the home. Besides the hauling space, which doubles as the entry deck, a fold down deck adds another 42 square feet of elevated deck space.

Above the fold-down deck is a platform that folds up to become an elevated hunting blind, so you can hunt from the cabin without leaving a scent trail going to another site.

Adomatis said he didn’t bring the tiny house to market it. He just enjoys living in it.

Adomatis has rooted for Chase Elliott since his favorite driver, Jeff Gordon, retired. Gordon hailed from Pittsboro, Ind.

With Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500 so close to him, why does he favor NASCAR?

He has always respected how NASCAR has maintained its heritage of racing families – the Earnhardts, Pettys, Allisons, Elliotts and others.