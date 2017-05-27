Funeral for Uber driver to be held Monday

A funeral for a Charlotte Uber driver who was reported missing nearly a week ago is scheduled for Monday, family members told WBTV Saturday.

Sources told WBTV the body of 44-year-old Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez was found Thursday in a wooded area off the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road in Rock Hill.

The body was found with the hands and legs bound with duct tape, sources say, and that there appears to be blunt force trauma to the head area.

RELATED: Warrants for murder, kidnapping issued for suspects in case of missing Uber driver?

Medina-Chevez left for work around 9:45 p.m. on May 20 to pick up an Uber client and never returned home.

Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.

Friday, warrants were issued for Adams and Stevens for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree kidnapping.

Police were alerted Monday night of a license plate reader hit and located Medina-Chevez's dark blue 2008 Nissan Pathfinder near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland. Two of the four people inside the vehicle were released. The other two, Adams and Stevens, were taken in for questioning and arrested.

PREVIOUS: CMPD: Body of missing Charlotte Uber driver believed to be found in SC

Adams was charged with financial credit card fraud and Stevens was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Police said Adams and Stevens are currently being extradited to Charlotte from Maryland.

Police said Friday that the Medical Examiner's Office had positively identified the body to be Medina-Chevez's.

Sources tell WBTV that pings from one of the suspect's cell phones led police to the area near the body. Sources said the suspects spent time near Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill before traveling to Maryland.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: We believe missing Charlotte Uber driver is in 'grave danger,' police say

Family members said the funeral is planned for Monday at 3 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in the 3600 block of Hubbard Road in Charlotte. Family said the funeral is open to the public.

Medina-Chevez's family said they are amazed at the support coming from both friends and strangers.

"I’d like to say thank you to our community. I am astonished, like how everyone came together - the Charlotte community," Debora Medina, the youngest daughter, said. "I know from South Meck – I’m a senior there - and had faculty and staff come to my house give their condolences. I mean people we don’t even know reached out to us."

Family members told WBTV that a crowdfunding page has been created by friends to raise money for the Medina family. The FreeFunder campaign says that the money donated will go to cover essentials such as rent, utilities, food and gas.

Debora Medina said the donations are going to help.

"Me and my mom... it’s going to be rough without my dad, but I know with that fund we’re going to make it. I’d just like to thank everyone for their donations," she said.

A spokesperson with Uber released this statement Friday regarding the incident:

“We are devastated by the loss of Marlo Medina-Chevez. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time”

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

PREVIOUS: Search underway for missing Charlotte Uber driver