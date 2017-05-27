Teen shot in head in Charlotte convenience store parking lot

A teen was shot in the head in the parking lot of a convenience store in southeast Charlotte Friday, officers said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred around 5:43 p.m. in the parking lot of a Fast Mart on Lawyers Road.

Police said an 18-year-old was shot in the head, but is expected to be OK. Officers said doctors are working to determine the full extent of the teen's injuries, but said his injuries are considered minor.

CMPD said the male teen was with family members at the store when a verbal argument began between a relative of the victim and the shooter. The teen and his family then got into their vehicle when the shooter shot into their car, striking the victim in the head, according to police.

Police said the victim was taken to his home on Cressingham Court where 9-1-1 was called.

PREVIOUS: Person shot, seriously injured in southeast Charlotte

"My heart dropped," said Ree Crosby, the victim's cousin. "I was on the other side of town and I got here in like 10 minutes."

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Police have not said whether any arrests have been made in this shooting.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.