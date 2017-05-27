Man arrested, charged in hit-and-run involving 1-year-old

A man has been charged after a child was injured in a hit-and-run in north Charlotte Friday night, according to officials.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 25-year-old Keith Fitzroy Rivera was charged with felony hit-and-run causing personal injury and two counts of misdemeanor hit-and-run causing property damage.

The crash happened around 8:31 p.m. near the intersection of Catherine Simmons Avenue and Augusta Street. Police said the victim, a 1-year-old boy, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center. The 1-year-old is expected to be OK.

Investigators said Rivera was making a right turn onto Augusta Street when he struck another vehicle then jumped the curb, striking a house and the boy who was outside.

Police said Rivera then left the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle involved behind.

