Man arrested, charged in hit-and-run involving 1-year-old

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred around 5:43 p.m. in the parking lot of Fast Mart on Lawyers Road.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 25-year-old Keith Fitzroy Rivera was charged with felony hit-and-run causing personal injury and two counts of misdemeanor hit-and-run causing property damage.More >>
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a driver of a 2012 Honda motorcycle was traveling on SC 200 around 7:30 p.m. when they lost control of the motorcycle.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the wreck occurred around 11:24 p.m. in the 3300 block of Rocky River Road.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, they received a call shortly after 10:30 p.m. regarding a possible homicide at the Presley Apartments on East Stonewall Street.More >>
