Police: One shot in reported home invasion in Charlotte

One person was shot in the face in a reported home invasion in west Charlotte early Saturday morning.



According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, they responded to a call at a home on Millerton Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and spoke to the alleged victim before he was taken to the hospital.

The victim told police that two people, who he did not know, broke into his home and started shooting, officers said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries he sustained in the shooting. There has been no information released on the extent of the victim's injuries.

Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.

No names have been released.

