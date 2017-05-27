One killed in motorcycle wreck in Lancaster County

One person was killed in motorcycle wreck just outside the city of Lancaster Friday, troopers said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a driver of a 2012 Honda motorcycle was traveling on SC 200 around 7:30 p.m. when they lost control of the motorcycle. Troopers said the driver ran off the side of the road, struck a curb and hit a mailbox before ultimately hitting a utility pole.

Troopers said the driver was ejected from the motorcycle and died on scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

It is unclear whether the victim was wearing a helmet during the wreck. Troopers have not said whether speed or alcohol were factors in this crash.

