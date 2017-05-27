Man killed in motorcycle wreck in Lancaster County identified - | WBTV Charlotte

Man killed in motorcycle wreck in Lancaster County identified

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

A man who was killed in a motorcycle wreck just outside the city of Lancaster Friday has been identified, according to the Lancaster County Coroner. 

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a driver of a 2012 Honda motorcycle, later identified as 35-year-old Keith Edward Armstrong Jr., was traveling on SC 200 around 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle. Troopers said Armstrong ran off the side of the road, struck a curb and hit a mailbox before ultimately hitting a utility pole.

Troopers said Armstrong was ejected from the motorcycle and died on scene due to multiple blunt force injuries. 

Armstrong was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck, the coroner said. 

Troopers have not said whether speed or alcohol were factors in this crash. 

