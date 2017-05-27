CMPD: Man found dead in uptown Charlotte apartment identified, arrest made

A man who was found dead in a uptown Charlotte apartment complex Friday night has been identified and a man has been charged with his murder, police say.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, they received a call shortly after 10:30 p.m. regarding a possible homicide at the Presley Uptown Apartments on East Stonewall Street.

Upon arrival, officers said they had to force entry into one of the units. CMPD said they found 35-year-old Julian Ray Williams dead inside an apartment unit.

As of Saturday, police said Williams' death is a result of a homicide. Officials have not released the cause of Williams' death.

CMPD said 20-year-old Andre Amir Young-Johnson was charged with the murder of Williams. Young-Johnson was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and first-degree kidnapping.

Officers said they believe the homicide occurred earlier Friday evening.

Police believe Williams and Johnson possibly knew each other.

The homicide is not related to any events surrounding Speed Street, according to officers.

