CMPD: Man found dead in uptown Charlotte apartment, homicide investigation underway

A man was found dead in a uptown Charlotte apartment complex Friday night, police say.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, they received a call shortly after 10:30 p.m. regarding a possible homicide at the Presley Uptown Apartments on East Stonewall Street.

Upon arrival, officers said they had to force entry into one of the units. CMPD said they found a man dead inside the apartment unit. As of Saturday, police believe the death is a result of a homicide.

Officers said they believe the homicide occurred earlier Friday evening.

Police believe the victim and suspect possibly knew each other.

The homicide is not related to any events surrounding Speed Street, according to officers.

No names have been released.

It is unclear whether police have made any arrests in this homicide.

