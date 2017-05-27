Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal head-on motorcycle crash

One person was killed in a head-on motorcycle crash in northeast Charlotte Friday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the wreck occurred around 11:24 p.m. in the 3300 block of Rocky River Road.

Upon arrival, police found a Suzuki motorcycle that had struck a Kia Spectra head-on, officers said.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle died on scene and was identified as 36-year-old Toby Peck. Peck was traveling at a high rate of speed on Rocky River Road when he entered a slight curve and crossed over into the opposite lane, according to police. That is when Peck hit the Kia Spectra head-on, officers said.

CMPD said Peck was wearing a helmet during the wreck. Speed and alcohol are suspected as contributing factors in the crash, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Kia Spectra were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-University with minor injuries, officers said.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

