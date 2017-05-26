Child struck in north Charlotte hit-and-run, driver being sought

A child was injured in a hit-and-run in north Charlotte Friday night, according to officials.

The crash happened before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Catherine Simmons Avenue and Augusta Street. Police said the victim was a small child, but did not release the child's age.

The child is expected to be OK.

Investigators say the driver left the scene on foot, but left the vehicle involved at the scene. The driver is still being sought.

No names have been released.

Officers closed the road while investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.