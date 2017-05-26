1-year-old boy struck in north Charlotte hit-and-run, driver being sought

A child was injured in a hit-and-run in north Charlotte Friday night, according to officials.

The crash happened around 8:31 p.m. near the intersection of Catherine Simmons Avenue and Augusta Street. Police said the victim, a 1-year-old boy, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center. He is expected to be OK.

Investigators say the driver was making a right turn onto Augusta St when they struck another vehicle then jumped the curb, striking a house and the boy who was outside.

The driver then left the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle involved behind. No description of the driver has been given.

No names have been released.

Officers closed the road while investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

