Person shot, seriously injured in southeast Charlotte

One person was injured in a shooting in southeast Charlotte Friday.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 5200 block of Cressingham Court. Medic said one person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

