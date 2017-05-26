Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in south Charlotte

One person has serious injuries when they were struck by a vehicle in south Charlotte Friday.

According to MEDIC, one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on South Tryon Street and Griffith Street.

The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. The road is currently shut down.

There has been no word on when the road will reopen.

According from WBTV's Sky3, crime scene tape was present on the entire side of the road.

No other information has been released.

