14-year-old struck, seriously injured in south Charlotte

A teenage boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in south Charlotte Friday.

According to MEDIC, the 14-year-old victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle on South Tryon Street at Griffith Street at 5:14 p.m. Police said the boy ran across Tryon in front of the vehicle.

Officials said the boy was in critical but stable condition as of 10:30 p.m.

From WBTV's Sky3, crime scene tape could be seen stretched across the road, which crews had closed while they worked the scene.

Police said the female driver was issued a citation for driving while license revoked. Her name has not yet been released.

No other information has been released.

