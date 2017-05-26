Fire reported at Gildan Yarns facility in Salisbury

A two-alarm fire was reported Friday afternoon at a yarn facility in Rowan County.

The incident began just before 5 p.m. at the Gildan Yarns building on the 2100 block of Helig Road in Salisbury. Firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof when they arrived at the scene.

The South Salisbury Fire Department said the fire was in the rear of the building near the area where waste yarn is stored.

There is no word on injuries, and investigators have not said what may have sparked the fire.

