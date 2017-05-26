Beloved cat missing for two years returns home

Two years ago, Debbi Hogg’s beloved cat, Joey, went missing. Hogg adopted Joey after he was abandoned at birth.

He became her favorite, so when he ran away, her heart broke.

“You feel just sick to your stomach. I mean, you look and you look,” Hogg said.

For more than a year, Hogg’s search for her cat turned up several other missing cats, but not Joey.

“I was like, 'how many cats am I going to find before I find my own?'” Hogg said.

Hope started to fade, then was all but gone.

On May 15, Hogg got a phone call she never expected. The rescue group she adopted Joey from called to tell her a cat had been found. The woman on the phone asked Hogg to read Joey’s microchip number.

“I was just shaking, and I went out the door still on the phone,” Hogg said.

The numbers matched. A kind woman several miles away from her home had found Joey and taken him to CMPD’s Animal Care and Control to be scanned for a microchip.

It’s a good thing he had one, because that’s the reason he’s at home with Hogg now. After two years out on the streets, no one knows where Joey was or what he was doing.

Hogg doesn’t really care, she’s just glad he’s home.

