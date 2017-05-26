Stewart-Haas reaches agreement with former Patrick sponsor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Stewart-Haas Racing and Nature's Bakery have agreed to settle a $31 million breach-of-contract lawsuit the team had filed in a dispute with Danica Patrick's former sponsor.

The team said Friday the Nevada-based snack company agreed to serve as the primary sponsor for four NASCAR Cup Series races. They will be split between Patrick and teammate Clint Bowyer this season.

Nature's Bakery severed its sponsorship agreement with Stewart-Haas and Patrick after the first year of a three-year deal. The team responded by filing the lawsuit in which it accused the company of cash-flow issues and concocting reasons for pulling out.

In severing the contract, Patrick was left with at least 20 unsponsored races. Other sponsors, including Aspen Dental, expanded their role to help fill the void.

