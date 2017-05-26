Rain from the last few days impacting lake levels as officials stress safety

Debris from this week's rain, showing up near a number of shores and boat ramps, can be hazardous for area boaters. But people like Chaz Rader, who navigates Lake Norman, say watercraft operators should be able to spot problems from far away.

"So you shouldn't have any trouble seeing things, unless the lake is completely calm," Rader said.

For dockside eateries, this weekend kicks off a new season. Slips are attracting a steady flow of patrons at the Blue Parrot in Mooresville. Karl Michaelson, who operates the restaurant, says boating contributes to the bottom line.

"For most the boats, as you can see, are lined up waiting to come in to sit down," Michaelson said. "So some days it could be a 50-50 split. Other days, if traffic is bad, a lot more people will go home and grab their car and come on back out."

Bill Suthard with the Huntersville Fire Department says there will be Lake Patrols this weekend, and those on the water need to be mindful of those under the age of 13.

"Thirteen and under 13 in North Carolina requires that they have a PFD - or personal flotation device - also called a life vest. So we want to see every kid on the lake this weekend wearing a life preserver," Suthard said.

Rader is among those suggesting a keen sense of awareness.

"Keep a good eye out," he said, "because when water is high like this it does draw things out of the creeks and off the shoreline."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.