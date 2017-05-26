Man charged with shooting elderly man, beating another in two home invasions

A Statesville man arrested Thursday and charged with shooting an 80-year-old man during a home invasion is facing more charges in connection to a similar incident.

Marcus Dshawn Brown, 40, was initially charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, common law robbery, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say those charges stem from an incident that happened Wednesday night when an 80-year-old man was shot with his own gun during a home invasion. Brown was also shot during the robbery. Both the victim and Brown are expected to recover.

PREVIOUS: 80-year-old man, suspect both shot during Statesville home invasion

Friday, Brown was charged with another round of similar charges after investigators say they linked Brown to another incident that happened around 1:15 a.m. on May 16 on Stockton Street.

In that home invasion, officers say an 81-year-old man was beaten and robbed in his home. They say a second person was involved, but has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information on either case should call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

