CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Moncada Activated Off DL

Moncada Activated off the DL, Raburn Traded

Charlotte Second Baseman Hitting .331 on the Season



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Yoan Moncada, who is ranked as the number one prospect in Major League Baseball by MLB.com and Baseball America, has been activated off the team’s disabled list today. Moncada was placed on Charlotte’s seven-day DL on May 18 (retroactive to May 16). In addition, Charlotte outfielder Ryan Raburn has been traded to the Washington Nationals organization.



Moncada is hitting .331 (46-for-139) with 27 runs scored, four doubles, one triple, six home runs, 15 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. He is currently in the top five in the IL in batting average, on-base percentage, and stolen bases. He had a season high 11-game hitting streak from April 22 to May 5.



Earlier this season (May 1), the Chicago White Sox named Moncada as their Minor League Player of the Month for the month of April. During the first month of the season, the 21-year-old hit .314 (27-for-86) with 16 runs scored, four home runs, seven RBIs, and six stolen bases in 21 games for the Knights. He also earned International League Batter of the Week honors on May 8 after hitting .500 (11-for-22) with eight runs scored, two home runs, and four RBIs from May 1-7.



Raburn hit .277 (23-for-83) with three home runs and 13 RBIs over 27 games with the Knights this season. Raburn, 36, was hitting .318 (14-for-44) with one home run and 10 RBIs in the month of May (14 games).



The Knights will host the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) in a four-game series starting tonight at 7:05 p.m. from BB&T Ballpark. RHP Reynaldo Lopez will get the start for the Knights. Pre-game radio coverage of Friday’s game will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and Knights radio broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.





