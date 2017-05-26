Deputies: Lenoir man arrested in Caldwell County drug bust

A man was arrested Thursday and is facing drug charges in Caldwell County.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Robert Alan Nichols was charged with felonious possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and felonious maintaining a dwelling to keep and store a controlled substance.

The sheriff's office said they executed a search warrant for drugs at Nichols' home on the 3400 block of Playmore Beach Road. Deputies found over three pounds of marijuana hidden in the home totaling around $37,800.

Fifteen hydrocodone pills, $483 in cash, two vehicles, a stolen firearm and drug paraphernalia were all found inside the home, according to deputies.

Nichols was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

Deputies said more charges are possible.

Nichols is expected to have his first court appearance in the District Court in Lenoir May 30.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to call Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.

