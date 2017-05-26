Deputies: Lenoir man arrested in Caldwell County drug bust

Philomena Stendardo, 8, was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma last September. DIPG is a rare, aggressive brain tumor.More >>
Police say a second person was involved, but has not yet been identified.More >>
Rock Hill police say they received the call to the Flexible Learning Center Friday morning, but say the alleged armed person had walked away from the school by the time officers arrived.More >>
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Robert Alan Nichols was charged with felonious possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and felonious maintaining a dwelling to keep and store a controlled substance.More >>
Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.More >>
