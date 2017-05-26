Charlotte City Council member vacates seat for new position

The City of Charlotte announced Friday that Charlotte City Council member Alvin "Al" Austin will resign his seat effectively in July.

Austin was recently appointed as the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) outreach director for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a spokesperson with City of Charlotte said. Austin will resign July 16.

According to city officials, Austin was elected in 2013 and is currently serving his second term on council. Austin has been representing District Two, which includes uptown Charlotte, Third Ward and Fourth Ward districts.

Austin released this statement Friday:

“While it’s bittersweet to see my time on the council come to an end, I’m excited to serve our state and continue my life’s dream of public service. This is a great opportunity for me to use everything I’ve learned serving on council, while continuing to always serve as a resource for Charlotte.”

State statutes say that council vacancies must be filled by Charlotte City Council appointment. In Charlotte, the policy states that elections are conducted on a partisan basis and the person appointed needs to be a member of the same political party of the individual being replaced, city officials said.

The law also states the appointed successor must be a registered voter, 20-years-old or older, must be a resident of and registered to vote in District 2.

