Charlotte City Council member vacates seat for new position

A Harrisburg woman is on a nationwide mission to stop drug-addicted mothers from having babies.More >>
A Harrisburg woman is on a nationwide mission to stop drug-addicted mothers from having babies.More >>
Medic said the water rescue was underway around 1:30 p.m. near the 800 block of Southwest Drive in Davidson.More >>
Medic said the water rescue was underway around 1:30 p.m. near the 800 block of Southwest Drive in Davidson.More >>
The City of Charlotte announced Friday that City Council member Alvin "Al" Austin will resign his seat effectively in July.More >>
The City of Charlotte announced Friday that City Council member Alvin "Al" Austin will resign his seat effectively in July.More >>
Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.More >>
Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.More >>
The Kings Mountain Police Department says it happened on Pat Court.More >>
The Kings Mountain Police Department says it happened on Pat Court.More >>