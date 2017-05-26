Man found guilty in 2013 killing of ex-fiance

A man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2013 killing of his ex-fiance, Mecklenburg County court officials said Friday.

Karlos Antonio Holmes, 32, is accused in the killing of Tiffany Claiborne, who was 31 at the time of her death.

Police found Claiborne dead in her home on Trotters Ridge Road on November 25, 2013.

The defense hoped to get the case dismissed due to missing or degraded evidence, but the judge denied the motion.

According to her obituary in the Suffolk (Va.) News Herald, Claiborne was a Virginia native who worked at Verizon Wireless at the time of her death. She also operated Tiffany's Dream House Boutique.

