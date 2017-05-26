Warrants for murder, kidnapping issued for suspects in case of missing Uber driver

The two men arrested in connection to a missing Uber driver are now facing murder and kidnapping charges, warrants revealed Friday.

Sources told WBTV the body of 44-year-old Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez was found Thursday in a wooded area off the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road in Rock Hill.

The body was found with the hands and legs bound with duct tape, sources say.

Medina-Chevez left for work around 9:45 p.m. Saturday to pick up an Uber client and never returned home.

Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.

Friday, warrants were issued for Adams and Stevens for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree kidnapping.

Police were alerted Monday night of a license plate reader hit and located Medina-Chevez's dark blue 2008 Nissan Pathfinder near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland. Two of the four people inside the vehicle were released. The other two, Adams and Stevens, were taken in for questioning and arrested.

Adams was charged with financial credit card fraud and Stevens was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said the Medical Examiner's Office is working to positively ID the body, believed to be Medina-Chevez's.

Sources tell WBTV that pings from one of the suspect's cell phones led police to the area near the body. Sources said the suspects spent time near Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill before traveling to Maryland.

Medina-Chevez was driving a 2008 dark blue Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tag PDV-4382, according to CMPD, which was found Monday.

Monday evening, police said they had moved the case from the missing persons unit to the homicide unit based on information obtained during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

