Speed Street revving up in uptown Charlotte

By noon on Friday, the streets of uptown Charlotte were already filled with people going to Circle K Speed Street.

It's an annual event and street party that pays tribute to all things NASCAR, and it coincides with the Coca-Cola 600 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. More than 400,000 people are expected to visit Speed Street this weekend.

CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said the 2017 version of Speed Street will not be classified as an "extraordinary event" like it has been in years past. But that doesn't mean the police department is taking security lightly.

"I'd like to emphasize there's nothing more serious that we do than to provide for safety of large groups of the public," said Estes during a press conference Wednesday.

Uniformed CMPD officers will be very visible throughout the event and plenty of undercover officers will be there as well.

Headliners for the main stage will kick off nightly concerts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are only $15 to enjoy Friday and Saturday night headliners and $10 to go to the show Thursday night.

Event hours will be noon to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 25, through Saturday, May 27. Street closures began Wednesday, and all roads will reopen Sunday, May 28, at 6 a.m. Street closures for the festival include:

Tryon Street between Stonewall Street and 6th Street

Mint Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Third Street are closed.

Cross streets between Church Street and College Street are also closed.

Cross streets between Mint Street and Church Street each evening through Saturday, May 27, from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. The cross streets include: Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Third Street.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.