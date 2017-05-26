Reports of person with gun puts learning center in Rock Hill on lockdown

A learning center in Rock Hill was placed on lockdown Friday following a report that someone had a gun at the front of the school.

Rock Hill police say they received the call to the Flexible Learning Center Friday morning, but say the alleged armed person had walked away from the school by the time officers arrived.

A lockdown was also issued for nearby Belleview Elementary School. Both lockdowns were lifted just after 11 a.m.

"The individual has been identified and we are working with school officials to investigate the incident," police say.

The Flexible Learning Center is located on Flint Street.

