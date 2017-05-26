Charlotte man wanted for shooting into occupied property

A man is wanted for shooting into an occupied property in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 29-year-old Lucas Odell Penn should be considered armed and dangerous.

He frequents hotels on Milton Road and along the I-85 corridor, police say. Penn, described as being around 5'8" and 180 pounds, was last seen driving a tan or brown Kia Optima with "shiny wheels."

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

