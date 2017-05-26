Popular Charlotte Bojangles’ reopens next week with freebies and snazzy new features

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/Charlotte Observer) - The popular Bojangles’ restaurant on Trade Street, closed since Dec. 24 for renovations, reopens next week with snazzy new features like Wi-Fi and a biscuit-making “theater” where customers can watch biscuits being made every 20 minutes.

The 3,900-square-foot chicken-and-biscuits restaurant at 1401 W. Trade St. is the second area restaurant to renovate with Bojangles’ new design concept, the chain said in a statement. Other elements of the new design include updated decor, multi-device charging stations and high top tables.

Bojangles’ will also test its new peach-flavored sweet tea at the renovated Charlotte restaurant, which is one of 36 locations to test flavored tea.

Bojangles’ says the first 100 customers in line at the Trade street location, which will reopen at 5 a.m., will receive a $100 Bojangles’ gift card. The restaurant is also giving away other freebies throughout the day with purchases, including a free Bo-Berry Biscuit from 8-11 a.m., a free iced tea from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., a free kids’ meal from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. and a coupon for a free biscuit from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Bojangles’, which went public in 2015, was founded in Charlotte in 1977.