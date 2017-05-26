Vehicle, trash truck crash into Harrisburg yard with cows - | WBTV Charlotte

Vehicle, trash truck crash into Harrisburg yard with cows

HARRISBURG, NC (WBTV) -

A vehicle and trash truck collided in Harrisburg Friday morning, opening a fence to cows. 

The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. on Stallings Road at Bovine Road. 

The Harrisburg Fire Department said they were also working to clean up a fluid leak.

Firefighters said they notified the owners that will need to contain the cows behind the broken fence. 

Medic evaluated two people, who are expected to be OK.

