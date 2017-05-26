Vehicle, trash truck crash into Harrisburg yard with cows

A vehicle and trash truck collided in Harrisburg Friday morning, opening a fence to cows.

The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. on Stallings Road at Bovine Road.

The Harrisburg Fire Department said they were also working to clean up a fluid leak.

Firefighters said they notified the owners that will need to contain the cows behind the broken fence.

*Update Stallings Rd* all patients are refusing transport, we notified the property owners of the need to contain cows due to broken fence, pic.twitter.com/p3PHO6jDVp — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) May 26, 2017

Medic evaluated two people, who are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.