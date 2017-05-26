Driver seriously injured after crashing, traveling through back yards in north Charlotte

A driver was seriously injured after police say he crashed in north Charlotte early Friday morning.

It happened around 3:25 a.m. in the 5100 block of Swearngan Road. Police say the vehicle crashed and continued traveling through several back yards before flipping.

Medic took the driver to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition.

No one else was in the car.

Police say there's no word yet on whether alcohol was a factor.

