One killed in Kings Mountain mobile home fire

KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC (WBTV) -

One person was killed in a mobile home fire in Kings Mountain, police announced early Friday morning. 

The Kings Mountain Police Department says it happened on Pat Court.

The Cleveland County Fire Marshal is investigating what may have caused the fire. No other injuries were reported. 

The victim's name will be released after the investigation is complete, police say. 

