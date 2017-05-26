Daughter identifies person killed in Kings Mountain fire as 66-year-old father

One person was killed in a mobile home fire in Kings Mountain, police announced early Friday morning.

The Kings Mountain Police Department says it happened on Pat Court.

A woman identified the person killed as her 66-year-old father, James Partlow. She says she found his charred Bible after the fire.

NEW: Daughter identifies man killed in Kings Mountain fire as her 66-yr-old father, James Partlow. Found his bible charred in fire #CLT pic.twitter.com/YgpMI5W0VI — Mark Davenport WBTV (@TheDavenReport) May 26, 2017

The Cleveland County Fire Marshal is investigating what may have caused the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Police have not confirmed the victim's identity.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.