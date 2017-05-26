Daughter identifies person killed in Kings Mountain fire as 66-y - | WBTV Charlotte

Daughter identifies person killed in Kings Mountain fire as 66-year-old father

(Mark Davenport | WBTV) (Mark Davenport | WBTV)
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC (WBTV) -

One person was killed in a mobile home fire in Kings Mountain, police announced early Friday morning. 

The Kings Mountain Police Department says it happened on Pat Court.

A woman identified the person killed as her 66-year-old father, James Partlow. She says she found his charred Bible after the fire.

The Cleveland County Fire Marshal is investigating what may have caused the fire. No other injuries were reported. 

Police have not confirmed the victim's identity. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly