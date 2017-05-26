Daughter finds father's charred Bible in debris of fatal fire

Family members identified the man killed in a mobile home fire in Kings Mountain as 66-year-old James Partlow.

The Kings Mountain Police Department says the fire broke out early Friday morning at the single wide trailer on Pat Court.

Partlow's daughter, Tiffany, said she saw her father Thursday night.

The two exchanged 'I love you' before he got out of her car and made his way back inside his house. She said he had two daughters and called herself a Daddy's girl.

After officials left the scene, families members scoured the debris and Tiffany found her father's charred Bible. The book of Proverbs on one side, the book of Chronicles on the other.

NEW: Daughter identifies man killed in Kings Mountain fire as her 66-yr-old father, James Partlow. Found his bible charred in fire #CLT pic.twitter.com/YgpMI5W0VI — Mark Davenport WBTV (@TheDavenReport) May 26, 2017



Partlow's family says he spent a lot of time with his church family at Galilee United Methodist in King's Mountain.

She said he was a part of a church group called 'Galilee Man on the Move' that provided services for the less fortunate and setup cookout's to feed their communities. He could also be found singing to people in assisted living centers.

The Cleveland County Fire Marshal is investigating what may have caused the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Police have not confirmed the victim's identity.

